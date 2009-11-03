Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: School aides' union won't pay bond to ensure jobs
By | November 3, 2009, 12:09pm UTC
- It’s election day! Bloomberg leads Thompson by 12, with a slight narrowing in recent days. (Times)
- Would the race be closer if the UFT had endorsed Thompson? Some say maybe. (GothamSchools)
- DC 37 won’t pay the $800,000 that would save school aides’ jobs while their case is pending. (Daily News)
- Children attending city pre-K progams not in public school buildings won’t get H1N1 vaccines. (Daily News)
- A student was shot outside Bronx Regional High School during an apparent lunchtime robbery. (NY1)
- More than 60 school districts now assign some students to schools according to income. (USA Today)