Rise & Shine: A sad, slow news day in the city's schools
By | February 19, 2009, 12:13pm UTC
- An on-campus suicide shocked the Upper East Side’s private Dalton School yesterday. (Daily News)
- Errol Louis writes that schools still treat kids like criminals, even if the handcuffs are Velcro. (Daily News)
- Chicago journalism students compare Chicago and New York school closings. (Medill Reports)
- Readers, including one from NYC, comment on Nicholas Kristof’s reform proposals. (Times)
- R.I. officials say schools should hire teachers who are better, not more senior. (Providence Journal)
- Schools don’t worry about head lice like they once did. (AP)