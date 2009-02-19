Rise & Shine: A sad, slow news day in the city's schools

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | February 19, 2009, 12:13pm UTC
  • An on-campus suicide shocked the Upper East Side’s private Dalton School yesterday. (Daily News)
  • Errol Louis writes that schools still treat kids like criminals, even if the handcuffs are Velcro. (Daily News)
  • Chicago journalism students compare Chicago and New York school closings. (Medill Reports)
  • Readers, including one from NYC, comment on Nicholas Kristof’s reform proposals. (Times)
  • R.I. officials say schools should hire teachers who are better, not more senior. (Providence Journal)
  • Schools don’t worry about head lice like they once did. (AP)