Rise & Shine: DOE's top educator up for a job in Delaware
By | March 25, 2009, 12:53pm UTC
- A lawsuit takes on the DOE’s plan to replace three schools with charter schools. (GothamSchools, Times)
- A Brooklyn eighth grader is publishing a comic book with his teacher as its superhero. (Daily News)
- Deputy Chancellor Marcia Lyles is a superintendent finalist for a district in Delaware. (AP)
- Chancellor Klein defends mayoral control and attacks its detractors in an interview with the Post.
- A Bronx charter school with lots of uncertified teachers gets probation from its authorizer. (Post)
- The Post says other schools should emulate the Bronx charter school that’s now on probation.
- Massachusetts is taking a step toward evaluating teachers by their students’ scores. (Boston Globe)
- Some school districts are replacing letter grades with numerical ratings. (Times)