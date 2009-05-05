Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Some kids still shut out after second HS round
By | May 5, 2009, 11:43am UTC
- The number of kids qualifying for gifted programs is up. (GothamSchools, Times, Daily News, Post)
- A mom who started out opposing a charter school learned more and became its biggest supporter. (Post)
- After the second HS admissions round, some kids were placed in schools they didn’t pick. (Daily News)
- Dueling lobby groups are heading to Albany to push their plans for mayoral control. (Post)
- A big issue for Albany to work out is the role of parents in the school governance system. (Daily News)
- A Queens school custodian quit after it was revealed that he stole cleaning supplies. (Daily News)
- There is growing dissent in D.C. over the city teachers union president’s leadership. (Washington Post)
- The two-year span for federal stimulus funding has school advocates worried. (USA Today)
- Lame-duck state ed head Richard Mills warns of a 2011 crunch in state school aid. (Legislative Gazette)
- A Wall Street Journal columnist complains about how many politicians send their kids to private school.
- The WSJ editorial board also condemns Arne Duncan’s decision to end the D.C. voucher program.
- A government plan would let English parents force change in the failing schools they might attend. (BBC)
- A Philadelphia Inquirer columnist ponders her reason for wanting more black teachers in the classroom.