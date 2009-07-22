Remainders: Those national standards make a first appearance

- A leaked draft of national standards, courtesy of Robert Pondiscio, who says the standards are DOA.
- Analysis of Pondiscio’s biases, and a reminder that the standards are only in draft form.
- There’s an investigation afoot into Chicago’s selective schools enrollment procedures. Why?
- Andy Rotherham says up with Bill Gates’s data boost, down with his hurricane protection plan.
- Aaron Pallas says school comparison Web sites are doomed because they depend on bad data.
- New arrivals to the city can sign up now to take the specialized high school exam.
- Why doesn’t Bill Gates talk about racial integration in schools? Dana Goldstein asks.
- John Thompson calls for a more honest conversation about the pressures of being a principal.
- Bronx teacher JD2718 analyzes Comptroller Thompson’s audit of how students are cleared to graduate.
- In Baltimore, the thought that state tests are becoming less relevant because they are so easy to pass.
- Federal spending often gets squandered, according to a new report.
- Assessments don’t have to be scary, a teacher says in her fourth installment of advice for newbies.
- Reformers need to leave the coasts and push into America’s heartland, Mike Petrilli concludes.
- Is the increased U-rating rate due to a push for quality or due to vindictive, incompetent principals?