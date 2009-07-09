Remainders: A light reading list for edu-nerds' summer breaks

- A Teachers College fellowship program for outstanding principals is seeking nominations.
- Teacher JD2718 lays out his priorities for the UFT’s upcoming contract negotiations.
- It’s awesome how easy it is to capture and share video. Here’s another view of the PS 123 rally.
- Debbie Meier, the progressive educator who opened schools in Harlem, on her favorite education books.
- Linda Darling-Hammond at the National Review: There’s no link between mayoral control and outcomes.
- A UFT rep takes a closer look at what students said about respect at their schools on the DOE’s surveys.
- Another frontier for USDOE-NYC tension: Ed Sec Arne Duncan thinks cell phones are good for schools.
- You know what preschoolers need? More math instruction. So says a new report.
- Norm Scott looks at people (whose names begin with A or B) the UFT paid $100,000 or more last year.
- Putting policymakers’ discussions on the record takes all the fun out of them, Andy Rotherham writes.
- Are Massachusetts’s “readiness schools” the frozen yogurt to charter schools’ ice cream?
- Russo calls for more one-note education blogs, perhaps about Arne Duncan’s face.