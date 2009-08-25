Public advocate hopeful de Blasio releases full education plan

To whet your appetite for our soon-to-come slew of candidate questionnaires, here’s an education manifesto that public advocate contender Bill de Blasio is releasing today.

According to de Blasio’s press secretary, Gwen Rocco, the policy plan is based on the campaign’s research about “what the public advocate can actually do.” If elected, de Blasio will hold monthly education hearings in each borough, make even more school data available online, and convene a “Commission on the Future of Education.” He also says he’ll post graduation rates that note how many students used “credit recovery” programs to earn their diplomas.

The 11-page plan is after the jump: