Rise & Shine: Better food on the menu for some city schools
By | September 30, 2009, 10:40am UTC
- A leaked e-mail shows dissent within the SCA about a controversial DUMBO school project. (Daily News)
- City schools have to entice student diners with food produced under difficult constraints. (Times)
- Bill de Blasio and John Liu are the Democratic nominees for public advocate and comptroller. (Times)
- Duncan, Sharpton, and Gingrich started their national tour in Philadelphia. (Wall Street Journal, AP)
- D.C. has fired the group contracted to build an ARIS-like data system for its schools. (Washington Post)
- The contractor who handles security at D.C. schools is also in trouble. (Washington Post)
- Sen. Dick Durbin suggested there is hope for D.C.’s school voucher program. (Wall Street Journal)
- A Senate finance panel voted to restore money for abstinence sex education that Obama cut. (AP)