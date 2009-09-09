Here's a picture from our first day of school. Send us yours.

Wearing new backpacks and blindingly white-soled shoes, students at Brooklyn’s PS 261 streamed into the schoolyard this morning to meet their new classmates and find their teachers, who carried tall signs identifying themselves. Parents and children compared notes about the summer, and passing cyclists complained about how the street was clogged with car traffic for the first time in months. Just outside the school’s gates, City Council candidate Doug Biviano distributed pamphlets; he said his own kids were campaigning for him at their school, PS 8 in Brooklyn Heights.

That’s what I saw this morning. What did you see? E-mail us your first-day-of-school pictures.