Rise & Shine: Foreclosure crisis taking toll on city students
By | October 5, 2010, 11:07am UTC
- City schools are seeing more students whose homes are in foreclosure. (Crain’s NY)
- Nearly all city parents think their children are healthy, but 40 percent are overweight. (Post)
- A Queens HS student is complaining about sexually explicit content in her assigned reading. (CBS)
- An early Head Start program in Harlem is trying to reach children before they fall behind. (NY1)
- The Manhattan Free School has 23 students, a sliding tuition scale, and no rules. (Times)
- The maritime-themed Harbor School is the first tenant on Governor’s Island in 15 years. (WSJ)
- The Wall Street Journal says teachers unions’ “Superman” opposition shows their days are numbered.
- Denver wants its high school students to take tougher classes. (Denver Post)