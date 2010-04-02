Remainders: A spring break shortlist of the best education talk

This week in the GothamSchools community section:
- C.W. Arp discusses one of his Greatest Problems as a teacher: the phrase “I don’t care.”
- Alexander Hoffman continues his argument against counting charter schools as public schools.
- Sadly, teachers occupy only the audience in education policy debates, writes Tracy Dunne-Derrell.
- Parents Elizabeth Puccini and Anisa Romero advise the DOE on how to combat childhood obesity.
- And attorney David Bloomfield breaks down what the school closure ruling really means.
And on the rest of the Web:
- Most of the school districts that are finalists for this year’s Broad Prize are in Southern states.
- Flypaper has a rundown of how states are choosing to approach Race to the Top’s second round.
- A single judge was enough to derail states’ Race to the Top bids, according to an EdWeek analysis.
- Alexander Russo runs down his list of the best stories from the No Child Left Behind era.
- The Wall Street Journal’s new national education reporter is Chicago’s Stephanie Banchero.
- Student teachers can create more trouble than they’re worth, according to Pissed Off Teacher.
- Progressive educator Deborah Meier wants us to define what we mean when we refer to “achievement.”
- Insideschools attended a speakout against the Department of Education and caught the angst on video.
- If charter schools are public schools, why do so many of them boast that they’re “tuition-free”?
- Accountable Talk makes an unusual claim: that American education just isn’t broken at all.
- There is no citywide policy governing parents’ access to their children’s classrooms, Judy Baum writes.
- Miss Dennis broke from a long blogging break to report that she’s burnt out on teaching special ed.
- Inside auditions for the culture mash-up staging of “The King and I” at Bronx Prep Charter School.
- And you’ve heard of homeschooling. But did you know that some parents are choosing school-homing?
Enjoy the last weekend of this sunny spring break. We’ll be back to our regular posting schedule next week.