Remainders: A spring break shortlist of the best education talk

This week in the GothamSchools community section:

C.W. Arp discusses one of his Greatest Problems as a teacher: the phrase “I don’t care.”

Alexander Hoffman continues his argument against counting charter schools as public schools.

Sadly, teachers occupy only the audience in education policy debates, writes Tracy Dunne-Derrell.

Parents Elizabeth Puccini and Anisa Romero advise the DOE on how to combat childhood obesity.

And attorney David Bloomfield breaks down what the school closure ruling really means.

And on the rest of the Web:

Enjoy the last weekend of this sunny spring break. We’ll be back to our regular posting schedule next week.