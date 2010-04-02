Remainders: A spring break shortlist of the best education talk

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | April 2, 2010, 8:35pm UTC

This week in the GothamSchools community section:

  • C.W. Arp discusses one of his Greatest Problems as a teacher: the phrase “I don’t care.”
  • Alexander Hoffman continues his argument against counting charter schools as public schools.
  • Sadly, teachers occupy only the audience in education policy debates, writes Tracy Dunne-Derrell.
  • Parents Elizabeth Puccini and Anisa Romero advise the DOE on how to combat childhood obesity.
  • And attorney David Bloomfield breaks down what the school closure ruling really means.

And on the rest of the Web:

Enjoy the last weekend of this sunny spring break. We’ll be back to our regular posting schedule next week.