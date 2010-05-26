Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Education jobs bailout bill hits a stumbling block
By | May 26, 2010, 11:36am UTC
- After another day of talks, there’s still been no charter cap bill deal. (Daily News, GothamSchools, Post)
- State Sen. John Sampson said he thinks New York could win Race to the Top’s second round. (NY1)
- The Daily News puts the burden on Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver to stop the state from losing again.
- The head of a welfare group says the city needs charters schools that serve the neediest children. (Post)
- At the same time charter supporters want the cap lifted, there are questions about oversight. (Times)
- Police chief Ray Kelly unveiled a program to prosecute students who attack school safety officers. (NY1)
- Debbie Almontaser, the ex-principal of the Khalil Gibran school, won’t sue over being fired. (Times)
- Students at Riker’s Island’s public school participated in a cooking contest. (GothamSchools, NY1)
- Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin is letting go of plan A for the education jobs bill he is sponsoring. (Reuters)
- Hawaii reached a budget deal that will end the state’s practice of shortening the school year. (AP)
- New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says teachers unions are used to getting everything they want. (Post)
- The Times says rational teachers in Texas should ignore politicized social studies standards.