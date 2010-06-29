Tomorrow at GothamSchools, meet students who beat the odds

GothamSchools readers might remember reading about Sharmin Mollick and Karina Melendez, two top high school students who overcame great odds to graduate this week. Now you can meet them.

Mollick and Melendez received sizable scholarships through their high schools, which are part of the nonprofit New Visions. Tomorrow evening, scholarship winners from New Visions schools will discuss their tortuous paths to college on a panel that GothamSchools is hosting.

The panel is open to the public, and RSVPs are welcome but not required. Details are available on the GothamSchools calendar.