Rise & Shine: Study says middle school not the best for city kids
By | September 1, 2010, 10:59am UTC
- A new study finds that students fare better in K-8 schools than in traditional middle schools. (Post, WSJ)
- Value-added models to assess performance are already in use widely, including in NYC. (Times)
- A new state law mandates that schools tell parents if bedbugs appear in the building. (Daily News)
- A judge ruled that the city can cut school bus service to some middle-school students. (WSJ, NY1)
- Teachers union head Michael Mulgrew says city schools should drop test prep this year. (Daily News)
- The state has advised school districts not to ask enrollees about their immigration status. (Times)
- Parents at the private Horace Mann School are suing over their son’s 3-day suspension. (Times)
- Texas is encouraging schools to pool their resources to pay for bureaucratic help. (Reuters)