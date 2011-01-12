Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Schools open as usual today, field trips canceled
By | January 12, 2011, 10:19am UTC
- Schools will be open today as usual, although field trips and possibly sports are canceled.
- Parents weren’t happy that the city planned to wait until 5 a.m. to decide about the snow day. (CBS)
- The UFT paid Randi Weingarten nearly $200,000 for unused sick days after she left. (WSJ)
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s dire assessment of the state’s education status was a little overblown. (WNYC)
- Students at Brooklyn’s John Jay HS campus rallied against restructuring plans. (GS, Brooklyn Paper)
- Teachers say their Cambria Heights principal unfairly threatens to give them U ratings. (Daily News)
- The Archdiocese of New York said it will close 13 more city Catholic schools. (Post, NY1, Times)
- Parents at Queens’ PS 101 were rewarded after they asked for less rigidity and more play. (Times)
- The Brooklyn teacher fired for hooking up with another teacher in her classroom is suing. (Post)
- A judge said a teacher caught falsely calling in sick can’t sue the city for disclosing her health. (Post)
- The Daily News says a state judge was right to rule in favor of releasing teachers’ ratings.
- In a major address, N.J. Gov. Chris Christie called for an end to teacher tenure. (WSJ,Times)
- Los Angeles’s new schools chief, John Deasy, doesn’t fit neatly into any education camp. (L.A. Times)