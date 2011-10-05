Skip to main content
Remainders: Could the city's budget woes have a silver lining?
By | October 5, 2011, 11:37pm UTC
- Wondering whether the city’s latest hiring freeze will change the situation for ATRs. (Chaz’s School Daze)
- Video of New York City parent activists speaking at NBC’s Education Nation event. (NYC P.S. Parents)
- The new kid who thinks he knows everything actually doesn’t know anything at all. (NYC Educator)
- Coney Island Prep offered carrots and nags to get parents to do the DOE survey. (Starting an Ed School)
- A view into the open-ended college counseling at Renaissance Charter HS for Innovation. (Eduwonk)
- Diana Senechal: Evidence, which the Common Core standards exalt, isn’t everything. (Core Knowledge)
- A math scholar offers a candid take on the Common Core’s math standards. (Rick Hess Straight Up)
- Kevin Carey: The Republicans are proposing education policy like it’s 1990 to 1994. (New Republic)
- An overview of the need, the path, and the plan behind the city’s new sex ed mandate. (Gotham Gazette)
- Happy World Teachers Day! Experts weigh in on teacher training and quality. (Learning Matters)
- Joe Williams notes that a chief NCLB tenet, transfer from failing schools, never caught on. (DFER Blog)
- The author of the blog-turned-book “Fed Up With School Lunch” revealed her identity. (Chicago Tribune)