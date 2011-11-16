Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: State officials turning attention to credit recovery
By | November 16, 2011, 11:54am UTC
- State education officials say they want more scrutiny into how city schools use credit recovery. (Post)
- Even when city schools contracts aren’t disastrous, they still raise questions about spending. (City Limits)
- A report by AQE concludes that state budget cuts have hit poor school districts hardest. (Reuters)
- City data confirm that class sizes rose again across the city. (GothamSchools, SchoolBook)
- A Fort Hamilton High School student who doused a classmate with acid won’t face jail time. (Daily News)
- The UFT’s bid to keep teachers’ scores private suffered a setback. (GothamSchools, SchoolBook, NY1)
- The school reform group that Joel Klein started has been folded into a national group. (GothamSchools)
- Four of the 11 states that applied for NCLB waivers this week were Race to the Top winners. (Times)
- Under lobbying pressure, Congress blocked new school lunch rules meant to boost food value. (Times)