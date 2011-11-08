Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: A demoted principal is an administrator again
By | November 8, 2011, 11:45am UTC
- A former principal who is now an administrator at another school did not report illegal behavior. (Post)
- “Occupy the DOE” brought education protest to the steps of Tweed Courthouse. (GothamSchools, NY1)
- New York City middle school students said they have also experienced sexual harassment. (Daily News)
- Charter schools are joining together to strengthen the way they do special education. (GothamSchools)
- Ed Sec Arne Duncan said he thinks children of illegal immigrants should pay in-state college tuition. (AP)
- Joe Nocera reads Steven Brill’s “Class Warfare” and finds groundwork for union detente. (Times)
- More than 40 percent of D.C. students now attend charter schools. (Washington Post)
- Seattle is reversing a proposal to allow school principals to review student newspapers. (Seattle Times)