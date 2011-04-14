Rise & Shine: Exiting, Steiner says schools in 'genuine crisis'

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | April 14, 2011, 9:20am UTC
  • Outgoing state ed chief David Steiner told teachers that schools are in “genuine crisis.” (Post)
  • Budget cuts have curtailed Mayor Bloomberg’s promise to boost community colleges. (Gotham Gazette)
  • Independence HS students rallied in favor of the teacher suspended after exposing his principal. (NY1)
  • A state advisory panel backed giving Dennis Walcott a waiver. (NY1, Post, WSJ, Times, Daily News)
  • The city says the presence of asbestos will slow down PCB removal. (Daily News, WNYC, NY1)
  • Education policy consultants say attention should focus on only the best charter schools. (Daily News)
  • Readers weigh in with last words on the hiring and firing of ex-Chancellor Cathie Black. (Post)
  • Lawmakers in Illinois have agreed to reduce the weight seniority holds in layoffs. (Chicago Tribune)