Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Exiting, Steiner says schools in 'genuine crisis'
By | April 14, 2011, 9:20am UTC
- Outgoing state ed chief David Steiner told teachers that schools are in “genuine crisis.” (Post)
- Budget cuts have curtailed Mayor Bloomberg’s promise to boost community colleges. (Gotham Gazette)
- Independence HS students rallied in favor of the teacher suspended after exposing his principal. (NY1)
- A state advisory panel backed giving Dennis Walcott a waiver. (NY1, Post, WSJ, Times, Daily News)
- The city says the presence of asbestos will slow down PCB removal. (Daily News, WNYC, NY1)
- Education policy consultants say attention should focus on only the best charter schools. (Daily News)
- Readers weigh in with last words on the hiring and firing of ex-Chancellor Cathie Black. (Post)
- Lawmakers in Illinois have agreed to reduce the weight seniority holds in layoffs. (Chicago Tribune)