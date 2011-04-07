Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: In Harlem, Obama and Duncan highlight race gap
By | April 7, 2011, 8:39am UTC
- President Obama called for renewed attention to closing the racial achievement gap. (Times)
- Ed Sec Arne Duncan said New York City is losing a third of its high schoolers to the streets. (WNYC)
- The DOE’s John White will head New Orleans’ schools. (GothamSchools, Times, Post, Daily News, WSJ)
- A speechwriter for Randi Weingarten plagiarized an NY1 story about the city’s tech spending. (NY1, Post)
- The state teacher evaluation task force said its recommendations can’t be implemented right away. (Post)
- Community members rallied against layoffs at Queens’ PS 306, which could lose half its teachers. (NY1)
- A teacher at Fort Greene’s PS 46 was arrested for assaulting a 7-year-old student. (Courier-Life, NY1)
- Harlem Success Academy’s low-key lottery included 9,000 applicants for the chain’s nine schools. (NY1)
- A Bronx organization has been both protesting charter schools and promoting them. (Riverdale Press)
- Public advocate Bill de Blasio is surveying parents of children with special needs. (Daily News)
- City officials broke ground on the Harlem site that will house a Promise Academy Charter School. (NY1)
- Bloggers say Obama’s recent comments have sent mixed messages on standardized testing. (Times)
- Chicago is opening a new charter school modeled after elite soccer academies. (Chicago Tribune)