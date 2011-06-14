Skip to main content
Remainders: The one word the Republicans didn't mention
By | June 14, 2011, 10:58pm UTC
- The Obama team is noting that education didn’t come up in the Republican debate. (Campaign K12)
- Charter schools are a revolt against bad education, but we need a revolution. (USA Today)
- The new edition of the AFT mag looks at a common core for learning to teach. (American Educator)
- A Brooklyn high school student who was bullied is launching an anti-bullying campaign. (NYDN)
- Kevin Drum: A new study of preschool effects shows we are remiss not to invest more. (Mother Jones)
- Or does it? The Chicago study was just a pilot with no proof that it could be scaled. (Megan McArdle)
- A two-day Teachers College conference will ask how to teach philosophy to young students. (Ed Week)
- How to take advantage of the end of stimulus funding: restructure education. (Ed Money Watch)
- An argument against the assignment of a single novel to an entire class of students. (Ed Week)
- A New Orleans education entrepreneur hosted a “DisruptED” event about change ideas. (YouTube)