Rise & Shine: Deal to avert layoffs came after chaos at City Hall
By | July 18, 2011, 11:02am UTC
- A look into the negotiations to avert teacher layoffs reveals an uncommon level of chaos. (Times)
- The Department of Education canceled its suspended teacher bonus program. (Times, Daily News)
- The DOE is spending $2 million to conduct a family involvement survey this month. (Daily News)
- A city-union deal will bring federal aid to some schools. (GothamSchools, Times, Post, Daily News)
- But union officials want more time before expanding the teacher evaluation deal to more schools. (GS)
- Despite Mayor Bloomberg’s promises, some city schools will continue to use dirty heating oil. (NY1)
- Some city summer school teachers are discussing now-legal gay marriage in their classes. (Post)
- Bloomberg said parents can use cell phones — banned in schools — to track their kids. (Daily News)
- Atlanta’s former schools chief, Beverly Hall, seems to have aided in covering up cheating. (Times)
- The Times says cheaters should be removed from schools, not the tests that put pressure on them.
- Los Angeles is revising its social promotion ban to focus on helping struggling students. (L.A. Times)
- As the NewsCorp scandal snowballs, a look at whether Joel Klein can clean up the company. (Reuters)
- The newest frontier for charter schools is in suburbs with high-performing public schools. (Times)