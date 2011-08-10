Skip to main content
Remainders: Audit finds improvement in Regents exam security
By | August 10, 2011, 11:38pm UTC
- An audit by the state comptroller found improvements in Regents scoring policy. (Politics on the Hudson)
- Beverly Hall says she regrets the cheating under her watch in Atlanta but says progress is real. (EdWeek)
- A student recalls Stanley Bosworth, enigmatic St. Ann’s School founder, who died yesterday. (Daily Intel)
- Though the federal i3 competition didn’t favor newness, it’s part of a thriving innovation climate. (GOOD)
- After four years teaching, Ruben Brosbe is leaving to get an education policy degree. (GS Community)
- Weingarten on unions in Wisconsin recall votes: “Getting this close was amazing.” (Dana Goldstein)
- A Teach for America alum is leading a growing minority movement in L.A.’s union. (Quick and the Ed)
- Big ideas and questions collected from 150 education leaders at a “Big Ideas Retreat.” (Eduflack)
- Are the city and the teachers union saying the same thing about their ATR agreement? (NYC ATR)
- Filmmaker Michael Moore says Matt Damon should run for president on his teacher defense. (Politico)
- Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Rick Perry might actually run, as education’s anti-Obama. (Politics K-12)
- In an open letter to the feds, a principal says the NCLB waivers present little choice. (Practical Theory)