Remainders: Audit finds improvement in Regents exam security

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | August 10, 2011, 11:38pm UTC
  • An audit by the state comptroller found improvements in Regents scoring policy. (Politics on the Hudson)
  • Beverly Hall says she regrets the cheating under her watch in Atlanta but says progress is real. (EdWeek)
  • A student recalls Stanley Bosworth, enigmatic St. Ann’s School founder, who died yesterday. (Daily Intel)
  • Though the federal i3 competition didn’t favor newness, it’s part of a thriving innovation climate. (GOOD)
  • After four years teaching, Ruben Brosbe is leaving to get an education policy degree. (GS Community)
  • Weingarten on unions in Wisconsin recall votes: “Getting this close was amazing.” (Dana Goldstein)
  • A Teach for America alum is leading a growing minority movement in L.A.’s union. (Quick and the Ed)
  • Big ideas and questions collected from 150 education leaders at a “Big Ideas Retreat.” (Eduflack)
  • Are the city and the teachers union saying the same thing about their ATR agreement? (NYC ATR)
  • Filmmaker Michael Moore says Matt Damon should run for president on his teacher defense. (Politico)
  • Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Rick Perry might actually run, as education’s anti-Obama. (Politics K-12)
  • In an open letter to the feds, a principal says the NCLB waivers present little choice. (Practical Theory)