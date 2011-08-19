Skip to main content
Remainders: Leadership by threat and teaching while mothering
By | August 19, 2011, 11:06pm UTC
- Collin Lawrence says his old principal threatened teachers to make them act. (GS Community)
- An excessed teacher says she was asked whether motherhood would interfere with her work. (NYC ATR)
- A tale of grassroots collaboration between a district and charter school. (Cranston Online via Eduwonk)
- Wyoming was an early adopter of the Common Core. Now it might be bowing out. (Flypaper)
- The feds killed Bloomberg’s bid to block New Yorkers from spending food stamps on soda. (City Room)
- A review of “Class Warfare” finds it tries, but does not convict, teachers unions. (NYT Book Review)
- Andy Rotherham: Chicago’s schools means Arne Duncan shouldn’t throw stones. (School of Thought)
- A teacher offers a (very long) checklist for what to get done on the first day of school. (Tween Teacher)
- D.C. has hired a pro-charter school group to assess the city’s public school system. (Washington Post)
- An argument that while NYC’s high school choice program isn’t perfect, it’s pretty good. (EdWeek)