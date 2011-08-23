Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Cheating allegations by city teachers are way up
By | August 23, 2011, 10:51am UTC
- Official allegations of cheating have risen more than threefold since 2003. (Times, Daily News)
- Mayor Bloomberg is hiring more former city officials, but none from the DOE yet, at his foundation. (WSJ)
- Angry about undisclosed toxins at their school, PS 51 parents will meet to take action. (Daily News, Post)
- New initiatives aim to help parents who are incarcerated stay involved with their kids. (Gotham Gazette)
- Bed-Stuy’s Boys & Girls High School is galvanizing parents around its new tennis courts. (Daily News)
- D.C. is now the second-most charter school-dense city, and officials want more. (Washington Post)
- Advocates for a longer school day pan the current trend of cutting class time to save money. (Times)