Rise & Shine: Cheating allegations by city teachers are way up

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | August 23, 2011, 10:51am UTC
  • Official allegations of cheating have risen more than threefold since 2003. (Times, Daily News)
  • Mayor Bloomberg is hiring more former city officials, but none from the DOE yet, at his foundation. (WSJ)
  • Angry about undisclosed toxins at their school, PS 51 parents will meet to take action. (Daily NewsPost)
  • New initiatives aim to help parents who are incarcerated stay involved with their kids. (Gotham Gazette)
  • Bed-Stuy’s Boys & Girls High School is galvanizing parents around its new tennis courts. (Daily News)
  • D.C. is now the second-most charter school-dense city, and officials want more. (Washington Post)
  • Advocates for a longer school day pan the current trend of cutting class time to save money. (Times)