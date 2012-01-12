Skip to main content
Remainders: State of the city, students say, is light on field trips
By | January 13, 2012, 4:40am UTC
- Students in the Morris campus offer education wish lists: computers and field trips. (SchoolBook)
- An argument that Bloomberg’s policy proposals aren’t ambitious but ridiculous. (NYC P.S. Parents)
- Entrant for best phrase of 2012 so far? “Chicken Cuomo,” coined by Rupert Murdoch. (Times)
- A look at New York’s transformation-to-turnaround switcheroo from outside the city. (Teacher Beat)
- Dozens of charter school trustees in Newark were disqualified for not meeting requirements. (Patch)
- Ten places to look for early childhood education policy getting made this year. (Early Ed Watch)
- A principal offers advice about how to run a high-quality advisory program. (Practical Theory)
- Some theories about the political backstory at Peninsula Prep, a closing charter school. (Ed Notes)
- A roundup of the many international comparisons that has the U.S. sweating its schools. (Hechinger)