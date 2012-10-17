Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Common Core gets Obama nod as worries mount
By | October 17, 2012, 10:42am UTC
- President Obama subtly touted the Common Core standards in Tuesday’s presidential debate. (HuffPo)
- UFT chief Michael Mulgrew said teachers don’t have what they need for the Common Core. (NY1, WSJ)
- City officials said the new standards can’t be done better without additional funding. (GothamSchools)
- A new initiative brings top teachers from city public schools into dialogue with prominent scholars. (WSJ)
- The city is planning to ask the state for permission to certify teachers on its own. (GothamSchools, Post)
- Chancellor Walcott said it is not right to call rooms for teachers awaiting trial “rubber rooms.” (Daily News)
- The Times says the city was wrong to dismiss criticism of the Specialized High Schools Admissions Test.
- Fort Hamilton High School’s new principal stopped fining students for lost schedules. (GothamSchools)
- The principal of the High School for Language and Diplomacy was arrested for shoplifting. (Daily News)
- Students at Queens’ M.S. 226 accidentally got pepper-sprayed in their cafeteria. (Daily News, Post, AP)
- Tennessee is penalizing Nashville after the district blocked a charter school in a wealthy area. (WSJ)