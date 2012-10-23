Skip to main content
Remainders: In Brooklyn, it's long division Gangnam Style
By | October 23, 2012, 11:08pm UTC
- At a Brooklyn middle school, students started the year doing long division Gangnam Style. (Schoolbook)
- Forty years after its premiere, “Free to Be You and Me” still has messages for today’s children. (Slate)
- Contrary to the 1972 album’s message, ed policy today often reinforces gender differences. (Sara Mead)
- A critic of Denver’s schools might have been masquerading as a school board leader on email. (ENC)
- Mitt Romney’s “I love teachers” comments have elicited a love letter (not!) from the union. (HuffPo)
- A shooting that left a police officer dead also resulted in lockdown at nine Queens schools. (Times)
- Teachers at the Washington Irving campus protested a proposed charter school co-location. (Ed Notes)
- A city teacher explains why she takes her students to a dim sum restaurant every year. (GS Community)
- A popular Park Slope middle school is adding a French program, and criticism follows. (Insideschools)
- Critics of the city’s school policies list what money spent on a data system could have bought. (EdVox)
- Success Academy is not the only charter network helping to train its own teachers. (Hechinger)