Rise & Shine: Little oversight seen of preschool special ed costs
By | December 18, 2012, 11:54am UTC
- The state does not audit preschool special ed providers despite their steep cost, an audit found. (Times)
- A man pleaded guilty to billing the city for special education services he did not actually provide. (Times)
- As teacher eval talks continue, a top union official lambastes the city’s rollout so far. (GothamSchools)
- This week is the anniversary of the murder of P.S. 15 principal Patrick Daly while on duty. (DNAInfo)
- The state will refund CUNY and SUNY tuition to students who were disrupted by Hurricane Sandy. (NY1)
- The Success Academy charter network is the latest to try to expand to high schools. (GothamSchools)
- Nationally, schools struggled on the first day after Connecticut’s deadly school shooting. (USA Today)
- Sandy Hook Elementary, where the shooting took place, is being relocated down to the last book. (WSJ)
- Safety planning at one Chicago school prompted a co-located school to go into lockdown. (Tribune)
- A Tennessee county will overhaul its juvenile justice system to keep minor offenders out of jail. (Times)
- Students in Charlotte, N.C., collected dozens of boxes of supplies for Queens’ P.S./M.S. 114. (Observer)