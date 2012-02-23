Skip to main content
Remainders: Nostalgia for an earlier time in teacher evaluations
By | February 24, 2012, 2:02am UTC
- A UFT chapter leader recalls what he says was a sunnier time for teacher evaluations. (Labor Lessons)
- More experts warn about problems with the Teacher Data Reports the city is releasing. (DNAInfo)
- A roundup of city Teacher Data Reports debate — past, present, and probably future. (Teacher Beat)
- The New York Times will publish the reports tomorrow and wants teachers to weigh in. (SchoolBook)
- A look at whether value-added models like the TDRs’ controls for students’ socioeconomics. (Shanker)
- Stepping inside Opportunity Charter School, which won the right to stay open for two years. (DNAInfo)
- The fight over Williamsburg Success Charter School is between old-timers and gentrifiers. (Capital NY)
- Teacher Stephen Lazar is helping to open the sustainability-themed Harvest School. (Outside the Cave)
- A Queens school aide was charged with molesting students in the fifth arrest this month. (City Room)
- D.C. wants to be able to authorize charter schools again; it lost the right in 2007. (D.C. Schools Insider)
- A former textbook developer tells all about the state of education publishing. (Salon via Core Knowledge)
- Teachers at an L.A. school are attempting turnaround with a new curriculum. (Zocalo Public Square)