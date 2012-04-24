Skip to main content
Remainders: Deep cuts to Philadelphia's cash-strapped schools
By | April 24, 2012, 11:20pm UTC
- Philadelphia’s cash-strapped school district is making radical cuts. (Naked City, Notebook, Flypaper)
- A South African leader weighed in on unionization at a city charter named for his father. (SchoolBook)
- Diane Ravitch launched a blog to escape Twitter’s constraints; she’s already posted 6 times. (DR’s Blog)
- Two Neighborhood School students are pleading for their library to stay open amid cuts. (The Lo-Down)
- A teacher at DeWitt Clinton High School reflects on changes to the state’s pension system. (Marketplace)
- A teacher wonders why her high school students don’t attend free field trips. (Miss Eyre/NYC Educator)
- A Brooklyn high school principal says the city’s high schools need more testing, not less. (SchoolBook)
- Amid feedback, SUNY’s Charter Schools Institute tabled a vote on Success’s fees. (NYC P.S. Parents)
- Principals are still concerned about the amount of time teachers will spend grading. (SchoolBook)
- A teacher set to share space with a Success school recalls a visit from construction. (Inside Co-Location)
- In a Pineapple-inspired fable, the animals didn’t eat the pundit with undigestible ideas. (Aaron Pallas)
- A teacher and his colleagues worry about the ninth grade’s collective apathy. (Urban Teacher’s Ed)
- “A dog that keeps digging holes … wants to be a gardener, right?” based on the ELA exam. (Gawker)
- Law students have been training students at J.H.S. 22 about Fourth Amendment rights. (SchoolBook)
- The national teacher of the year is a seventh-grade English teacher from California. (Huffington Post)
- The promise and problems with Common Core implementation get a wave of press attention. (EdWeek)