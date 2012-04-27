Skip to main content
Remainders: Some NCLB waivers promoting more subjects
By | April 27, 2012, 10:15pm UTC
- Reading and math could lose their monopoly on curriculum in states that get NCLB waivers. (EdWeek)
- Rotherham: Both Obama and Romney face education dissent within their parties. (School of Thought)
- Lisa Belkin says reasons for taking your child to work have changed but are still good. (HuffPo Parents)
- The stained glass windows at Erasmus Hall High School are in a competition for preservation. (PIP)
- Laws that curb the creation of walkable communities also promote educational inequality. (Streetsblog)
- Mike Petrilli: Maybe increased graduation rates are to blame for lower high school scores. (Flypaper)
- Fred Smith explains the origins of the “Pineapple” exam question in norming test items. (Answer Sheet)
- Danny Kanner, a former city DOE flack, will do rapid response press for the Obama campaign. (Politico)
- TedXNYCEd is tomorrow and at least one teacher who signed up to speak is sweating. (Jose Vilson)
- The Queens Chronicle says turnaround is the last straw and mayoral control now needs revision.
- Legislators are divided about whether online bullying should be classified as criminal. (SchoolBook)
- Test season and student breakdowns has one teacher realizing how much she really does care. (Prelife)
- Heath Brown handicaps potential education secretary picks for potential President Romney. (HuffPo)