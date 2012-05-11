Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Unused snow days could find Common Core use
By | May 11, 2012, 11:07am UTC
- Dozens of principals want to use two unused snow makeup days for Common Core training. (Post)
- Schools that use Core Knowledge, such as P.S. 333, confirm a study validating the curriculum. (NY1)
- The city is ramping up its anti-truancy campaign with subway ads. (GothamSchools, Post, NY1)
- New York posted flat scores on the NAEP science test, meant to compare states. (Daily News, Post)
- Nationally, students posted slight gains on the test but still lag in content knowledge. (WSJ, Times)
- Two Manhattan schools were evacuated briefly after non-toxic white powder was found. (Daily News)
- P.S. 41’s green roof is ready, six years after parents raised the idea of gardening there. (The Villager)
- An advocacy group asked the state to investigate Eva Moskowitz’s Success charter network. (Post)
- Michael Benjamin: Problems with tests are not new; the new problem is complaining about them. (Post)
- The Daily News says city small schools’ spots on a national high school ranking proves their value.
- In a letter, the city’s number-two education official disputes a column criticizing progress reports. (Times)
- California’s school board is continuing its quest for federal funds without new evaluations. (L.A. Times)