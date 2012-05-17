Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Unusual score cancellation for Brooklyn SAT site
By | May 17, 2012, 11:07am UTC
- Sitting too close together cost hundreds of students their SAT scores. (NY1, Times, Daily News, WSJ)
- A school “study tour” is the next step in an initiative to link charter and district schools. (Daily News)
- The state is preparing to set high-need student enrollment goals for charter schools. (GothamSchools)
- A new study finds that 15 percent of students nationally can be considered chronically absent. (Times)
- A judge encouraged arbitration in the union-city suit over turnaround. (GothamSchools, SchoolBook)
- Tottenville High School staff members were honored for saving a student’s life with a defibrillator. (NY1)
- A lucky conversation led to a new Joffrey Ballet program for Fort Hamilton High School. (Daily News)
- Comptroller John Liu found improprieties in payments to a tutoring company. (GothamSchools, Post)
- The parent council for Queens’ District 29 is weighing a middle school choice proposal. (Daily News)
- Downtown families who are still on kindergarten waiting lists are growing frustrated. (Tribeca Trib)
- Parents from P.S. 195 in Queens rallied against the slow pace of the city’s PCB cleanup. (Daily News)
- Across the state, voters overwhelmingly okayed school budgets set under a brand-new tax cap. (Times)
- Chicago aims to add 60 more charter schools in the next five years and go from 110 to 170. (Tribune)