Rise & Shine: Foreign language state tests were rife with errors
By | May 9, 2012, 10:56am UTC
- Adding to issues, foreign language versions of this year’s state tests had many errors. (NY1, Daily News)
- Criticism of new Common Core standards as a federal intrusion into state matters is mounting. (WSJ)
- A judge extended a halt on the city’s plans to close Williamsburg Charter High School. (GothamSchools)
- A student wrongly accused of cyberbullying a teacher at John Bowne High School is suing. (Daily News)
- The city agreed to temporarily stop hiring in schools set for turnaround. (GothamSchools, SchoolBook)
- Joe Williams: The UFT-CSA lawsuit against the city’s turnaround plans strains logic. (Daily News)
- Connecticut’s school reform deal includes less than the governor wanted but still big changes. (WSJ)
- Los Angeles will now require all students to pass a college prep course before graduation. (L.A. Times)