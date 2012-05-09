Rise & Shine: Foreign language state tests were rife with errors

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | May 9, 2012, 10:56am UTC
  • Adding to issues, foreign language versions of this year’s state tests had many errors. (NY1, Daily News)
  • Criticism of new Common Core standards as a federal intrusion into state matters is mounting. (WSJ)
  • A judge extended a halt on the city’s plans to close Williamsburg Charter High School. (GothamSchools)
  • A student wrongly accused of cyberbullying a teacher at John Bowne High School is suing. (Daily News)
  • The city agreed to temporarily stop hiring in schools set for turnaround. (GothamSchools, SchoolBook)
  • Joe Williams: The UFT-CSA lawsuit against the city’s turnaround plans strains logic. (Daily News)
  • Connecticut’s school reform deal includes less than the governor wanted but still big changes. (WSJ)
  • Los Angeles will now require all students to pass a college prep course before graduation. (L.A. Times)