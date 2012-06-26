Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Massive cheating ring alleged at Stuyvesant HS
By | June 26, 2012, 11:17am UTC
- Dozens of students could be implicated in a cheating ring at Stuyvesant HS. (Daily News, Post, WSJ)
- Michael Powell: After a Success Academy moved into P.S. 30, it took control of the building. (Times)
- An ex-principal barred from work in city schools was hired to head a Bronx charter school. (Daily News)
- The father of a girl who died under the ex-principal’s watch says he should get another shot. (Daily News)
- A baseball coach suspended for illicitly recruiting a student to George Washington HS will return. (Times)
- A budget deal saved child-care spots and school aide jobs. (GothamSchools, Times, NY1, WSJ, Post)
- Parents are frantically fundraising after Brooklyn’s P.S. 9 lost some federal funds. (GothamSchools)
- City parents say they are pitching in more often to boost their schools’ strapped budgets. (SchoolBook)
- A former New Yorker who was pushed out of L.A.’s schools will help Buffalo’s system turn around. (AP)