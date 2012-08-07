Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Proposed charter would focus on Chinese culture
By | August 7, 2012, 11:21am UTC
- The proposed Whole Elephant Charter School would focus on Chinese language and culture. (Post)
- Stuyvesant’s acting chief is educator Jie Zhang. (GothamSchools, SchoolBook, WSJ, Daily News, NY1)
- A long-shot mayoral candidate, Tom Allon, wants Stuy to change in other ways, too. (GothamSchools)
- New Jersey’s new tenure law requires teachers to work four years first. (WSJ, Times, Daily News, Post)
- Under criticism for its response, Horace Mann School set out steps to address sex abuse. (Times, WSJ)
- Monday was the first day of the school year for New Orleans’ Recovery School District. (Times-Picayune)