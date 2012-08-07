Rise & Shine: Proposed charter would focus on Chinese culture

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | August 7, 2012, 11:21am UTC
  • The proposed Whole Elephant Charter School would focus on Chinese language and culture. (Post)
  • Stuyvesant’s acting chief is educator Jie Zhang. (GothamSchools, SchoolBook, WSJ, Daily News, NY1)
  • A long-shot mayoral candidate, Tom Allon, wants Stuy to change in other ways, too. (GothamSchools)
  • New Jersey’s new tenure law requires teachers to work four years first. (WSJTimes, Daily News, Post)
  • Under criticism for its response, Horace Mann School set out steps to address sex abuse. (Times, WSJ)
  • Monday was the first day of the school year for New Orleans’ Recovery School District. (Times-Picayune)