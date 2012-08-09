Remainders: Study: evaluations can help teachers improve

Philissa Cramer
 | August 9, 2012, 11:59pm UTC
  • A new study shows that struggling teachers who receive performance evaluations can improve. (HuffPo)
  • An acclaimed Chicago teacher explains why extending the school day isn’t the solution. (CNN)
  • The city’s special education reforms are new here, but reflect a trend that exists nationally. (SchoolBook)
  • A band teacher calls for a rethinking of traditional high school music and band class. (Urban Ed Music)
  • In Sunset Park, some students are spending their summers studying or playing handball. (Schoolbook)
  • Members of the new union caucus MORE are focusing criticism on union-district negotiations. (Ed Notes)
  • The CDC says students are smoking fewer cigarettes, but surprisingly, more cigars. (Ed Week)