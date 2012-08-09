Skip to main content
Remainders: Study: evaluations can help teachers improve
By | August 9, 2012, 11:59pm UTC
- A new study shows that struggling teachers who receive performance evaluations can improve. (HuffPo)
- An acclaimed Chicago teacher explains why extending the school day isn’t the solution. (CNN)
- The city’s special education reforms are new here, but reflect a trend that exists nationally. (SchoolBook)
- A band teacher calls for a rethinking of traditional high school music and band class. (Urban Ed Music)
- In Sunset Park, some students are spending their summers studying or playing handball. (Schoolbook)
- Members of the new union caucus MORE are focusing criticism on union-district negotiations. (Ed Notes)
- The CDC says students are smoking fewer cigarettes, but surprisingly, more cigars. (Ed Week)