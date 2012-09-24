Rise & Shine: "Morning-after" pill available in some city schools

- Few seem to mind that some city schools give Plan B oral contraceptives to students. (Post, NY1, Times)
- Michael Goodwin: Investigations into academic fraud instigated by readers’ reports went nowhere. (Post)
- One investigation, into Murry Bergtraum HS, turned up nearly 1,000 inexplicable “super-seniors.” (Post)
- A new public music high school set to open next year will emphasize technology alongside theory. (WSJ)
- The city and UFT are sparring over terms of a deal that’s off for now. (GothamSchools, NY1, Daily News)
- City officials say special ed reforms are going well, but some disagree. (GothamSchools, SchoolBook)
- J.H.S. 189 in Flushing has five alums on staff and three couples who met working there. (Daily News)
- The bus companies that have replaced a firm that bungled routes are pretty expensive. (Daily News)
- A Bay Ridge mother has joined the chorus of parents angry about school bus route snafus. (Daily News)
- A substitute teacher won’t be recalled after he allegedly urinated in a cup on teacher’s desk. (Post)
Elsewhere:
- All but two of the Philadelphia schools investigated for cheating saw scores drop far last year. (AP)
- Idaho voters face a referendum on teacher performance pay, tenure, and school technology. (Times)
- Among Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s post-strike goals is to add more charter schools. (Tribune)
- Randi Weingarten and Karen Lewis: Chicago offers a framework for how to move past “reform.” (WSJ)
- Around the country, some districts require middle-school student-athletes to take drug tests. (Times)
