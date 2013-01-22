Skip to main content
Remainders: Some Orthodox Jewish schools flout state ed law
By | January 23, 2013, 1:43am UTC
- Many ultra-Orthodox Jewish yeshivas offer little to no secular instruction, despite state law. (DNAInfo)
- President Obama’s second-term agenda, laid out on Monday, features school safety. (Politics K-12)
- A teacher notes that Mayor Bloomberg has cost the city long before evaluations. (Chaz’s School Daze)
- Polls still show that far more New Yorkers trust the UFT over Mayor Bloomberg on schools. (Capital NY)
- A principal says the teacher training residency at his school should be a state model. (SchoolBook)
- A city teacher shares his Teach for America essays, now older than most applicants. (Gary Rubinstein)
- A Brooklyn nonprofit has recommendations about how to boost long-struggling District 16. (BCF)
- A nonprofit aimed at helping struggling schools has a new web TV series featuring educators. (PFSA)
- The former city schools official who heads New Leaders describes his path to principal training. (Times)
- A critique: StudentsFirstNY says it’s too hard to become a teacher, and too easy. (Horace Mann League)
- One strategy for education innovation should be to listen to what teachers want, a wonk says. (Eduwonk)
- A detailed look inside a Relay Graduate School of Education-trained teacher’s classroom. (SSI Review)
- Some states are pressing forward with plans to arm teachers, even as other options succeed. (Atlantic)