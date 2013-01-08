Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Cuomo warns that his evaluations deadline is firm
By | January 8, 2013, 11:38am UTC
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned the city and UFT that he won’t extend his evaluations deadline. (WSJ)
- The Department of Education named 17 schools it wants to close this year. (GothamSchools, Post, NY1)
- A dustup over Mayor Bloomberg’s UFT-NRA analogy continued on Monday. (GothamSchools, Post)
- Bloomberg has floated a mayoral run to multiple people as he searches for a stronger successor. (Times)
- A student with a chaotic home life has pressed on even after multiple setbacks in high school. (Times)
- Students returned Monday to P.S./M.S. 105 in Queens, which was damaged by Hurricane Sandy. (NY1)
- City schools are focusing more on science, math, and technology as the economy changes. (Daily News)
- The city continued to hold a firm line about whether it will offer seniority rights to school bus drivers. (Post)
- A columnist argues that curbing the bus drivers union would send a strong message to all unions. (Post)
- A documentary airing tonight argues that Washington, D.C., downplayed cheating claims. (USA Today)
- Advocates in Chicago are charging the city with depriving students with disabilities of services. (Times)