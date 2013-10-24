Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Pre-K advocates peg expansion cost at $225M
By | October 24, 2013, 11:02am UTC
- Researchers and pre-K advocates say expansion would cost $225 million in the first year. (Daily News)
- Prospect Park will close for six hours Friday when President Obama visits a school near it. (Post, Times)
- A study finds college-going gains for students at small high schools. (Daily News, GS in Brief, Post)
- The year’s low state test scores added a new layer of anxiety to the high school search. (GothamSchools)
- Gov. Cuomo said embattled state education chief John King shouldn’t heed calls to resign. (Capital NY)
- The Kennedy campus was locked down for two hours last week due to a gun threat. (Riverdale Press)
- The principal of Brooklyn’s P.S. 107 banned a fad weaving kit that was distracting students. (DNAInfo)
- A study of math and science scores finds most American states beat the international average. (Times)
- The schools chief of Darien, Conn., under fire for its handling of special education, resigned. (WSJ)