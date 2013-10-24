Rise & Shine: Pre-K advocates peg expansion cost at $225M

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | October 24, 2013, 11:02am UTC
  • Researchers and pre-K advocates say expansion would cost $225 million in the first year. (Daily News)
  • Prospect Park will close for six hours Friday when President Obama visits a school near it. (Post, Times)
  • A study finds college-going gains for students at small high schools. (Daily News, GS in Brief, Post)
  • The year’s low state test scores added a new layer of anxiety to the high school search. (GothamSchools)
  • Gov. Cuomo said embattled state education chief John King shouldn’t heed calls to resign. (Capital NY)
  • The Kennedy campus was locked down for two hours last week due to a gun threat. (Riverdale Press)
  • The principal of Brooklyn’s P.S. 107 banned a fad weaving kit that was distracting students. (DNAInfo)
  • A study of math and science scores finds most American states beat the international average. (Times)
  • The schools chief of Darien, Conn., under fire for its handling of special education, resigned. (WSJ)