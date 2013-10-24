Investigators confirm claims that principal ignored teacher’s inappropriate conduct

The principal of PS 386 in the Bronx didn’t report allegations that a teacher had kissed a 10-year-old student and sent her explicit notes, according to the Special Commissioner for Investigation.

The teacher, Anthony Criscuolo, was arrested and is no longer a teacher, with a criminal case pending. But principal Angelyn Donald is still in charge of PS 386 School for Environmental Citizenship. SCI is now recommending she be made ineligible to work for the Department of Education.

The investigation was a result of a Daily News article that reported that Donald didn’t acknowledge student concerns. You can read the entire letter here.

Investigators also arrested Tyshaunna Roberts, a 22-year-old dance teacher who taught at an afterschool program at Pathways College Preparatory School, who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student.