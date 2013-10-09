Skip to main content
Remainders: Why good schools make bad purchasing choices
By | October 9, 2013, 10:59pm UTC
- Former chancellor Harold Levy explains why good schools make bad purchasing decisions. (EdSurge)
- Cathie Black is named as a better possible Twitter board member than she was NYC chancellor. (Bits)
- Janet Yellen, maybe the next U.S. Fed chief, edited Fort Hamilton High School’s newspaper. (Economix)
- New York City’s charter school free-rent policy stands out against the national trends. (District Dossier)
- An educator’s letter against standardized testing sparks a call for more perspectives on testing. (Times)
- A new charter school could soon face penalties, including closure, for having too few students. (DNAInfo)
- A school near Detroit that “flipped” its classrooms three years ago says the benefits are great. (Fixes)
- A TFA alum and professor won’t write TFA recommendations for non-education majors. (Slate)