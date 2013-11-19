Skip to main content
Remainders: Charter operator to open Red Hook private school
By | November 20, 2013, 12:40am UTC
- A charter school operator is opening a private school in Brooklyn — which locals can’t afford. (DNAInfo)
- A new report concludes what Mayor Bloomberg did: We need better teachers, not more of them. (Atlantic)
- A mom in a non-Common Core state says she still sees dangers in standardization. (Here be Hippogriffs)
- Eva Moskowitz didn’t like that Bill de Blasio used her name to criticize charter schools. (New Yorker)
- See nine depictions of teaching in movies, from “Dead Poets Society” to “School of Rock.” (TakePart)
- A list of the city’s “unofficial mayors” includes a senior at Bushwick School for Social Justice. (Times)
- Chicago actually does relatively well with low-income students. It just has so many of them. (Reader)
- A proposal to improve schools’ internet capacity is not without controversy and road bumps. (Politico)
- An East Harlem art teacher preserves local history while filling a budget-cuts induced void. (City Room)