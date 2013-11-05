Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: City schools shut today as voters head to the polls
By | November 5, 2013, 11:46am UTC
- Schools are closed for Election Day; here’s our guide for last-minute education voters. (GothamSchools)
- Also on the ballot is a divisive proposal for casinos that could boost school funding. (GothamSchools)
- New data show that city students with special needs are suspended at a higher rate than others. (NY1)
- Brooklyn’s Roman Catholic Diocese is suing one of its schools for keeping its charter school rent. (Times)
- Responding to critics, Catholic education officials say their standards exceed the Common Core. (Times)
- Denver’s planned new data system to identify students who struggle before they fail. (EdNews Colorado)
- The New York Harbor School’s spin on “STEM” education involves cultivating oysters. (Daily News)
- Louisiana will give schools Common Core support but said some districts haven’t tried. (Times-Picayune)