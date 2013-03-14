Remainders: Obama's ex-budget chief backs value-added evals

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | March 15, 2013, 2:41am UTC
  • Obama’s ex-budget chief says he’s convinced by studies backing “value-added” measures. (Bloomberg)
  • A racially segregated gifted program’s graduate sees promise in open-access gifted classes. (Hechinger)
  • StudentsFirstNY lashed out on Twitter against Bill Thompson for opposing school closures. (Capital NY)
  • High school math courses assumed to be rigorous often are not, research shows. (Curriculum Matters)
  • Democracy Prep is one of six city schools to adopt an Olympian-organized fencing program. (FOX NY)
  • Across the country, school construction is increasingly taking digital learning into account. (Ed Week)
  • The groups creating Common Core-aligned tests lose their federal funding in 2014. (Curriculum Matters)
  • Bloomfield: New York State’s teacher evaluations shenanigans should cost people their jobs. (HuffPo)
  • A teacher takes down musician John Legend for uncritically parroting ed reform axioms. (Jose Vilson)