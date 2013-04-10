Skip to main content
Remainders: Rebutting the idea that "corporate reform" isn't real
By | April 11, 2013, 12:42am UTC
- Unionist Leo Casey counters the argument against the very idea that corporate reform exists. (Shanker)
- An observer argues that rhetoric on teacher evals has gone from heated to wrong. (School Finance 101)
- A related question: Are current teacher evaluation systems bad or just not done right? (More Thoughtful)
- Now that G&T screening test scores are out, families have to apply for spots. (Insideschools, DNA Info)
- A teacher who keeps close tabs on the Absent Teacher Reserve sees new issues. (Chaz’s School Daze)
- A teacher says a top-notch principal convinced her to stay in the classroom. (Charting My Own Course)
- Some Philadelphia schools with past cheating problems will get extra testing attention. (Notebook)
- Here’s another take on our math Common Core event, from our co-hosts. (New America NYC)