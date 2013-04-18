Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: State tests are long, filled with product placement
By | April 18, 2013, 10:52am UTC
- The second day of the state’s reading test was so long many students couldn’t finish. (GothamSchools)
- The test’s reading passages were rife with product names and trademark signs, test-takers said. (Post)
- Fred Smith: A reason for the test’s length is “field” questions, which have ethical issues. (SchoolBook)
- Many rules about test security changed this year, but not those around proctoring. (GothamSchools)
- Councilman Lew Fidler is asking colleagues to support a daily moment of meditation in schools. (Post)
- Two Long Island teachers were pulled from their classrooms for having relationships with students. (Post)
- Michelle Rhee fended off more questions about her handling of cheating in D.C. schools. (L.A. Times)