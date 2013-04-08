Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Principal fired for fabricating teacher evaluations
By | April 8, 2013, 10:36am UTC
- The principal of P.S. 166 in Manhattan was fired for making up teacher evaluations he didn’t do. (Post)
- Poughkeepsie is investigating after 11 students’ Regents exam scores skyrocketed. (Newsday, CBS NY)
- Largely due to the economic recession, the city’s teaching corps is more experienced than ever. (WSJ)
- City officials say students shouldn’t be more anxious than usual about this year’s tougher tests. (Post)
- The argument is part of a 24-page section about what the Common Core is asking students to do. (Post)
- Fahari and Explore charter schools ran specialized high school exam prep programs for students. (NY1)
- Breakthrough NY’s chief calls for wider access to test prep for black and Latino students. (Daily News)
- Public schools in space rented from the Catholic Church (still) cannot offer sex ed on-site. (Daily News)
- The Daily News says that Leonie Haimson has given up her right to advocate by picking private school.
- Dallas’s new superintendent is replacing more than 25 percent of principals this year. (Morning News)
- Massachusetts charter backers have overstated the number of students on waiting lists. (Boston Globe)
- A Manhattan Institute official praises Chris Christie’s Camden, N.J., schools takeover plans. (Post)